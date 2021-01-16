It's complicated: Lawyers weigh in on COVID-19 vaccination legalities in workplace

Employers also should consider, another attorney said, that the COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered pursuant to an Emergency Use Authorization, a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies.

According to Oklahoma lawyer Adam Childers, a section of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act spells out rules for medical products used under an EUA.

“One of the requirements, as long as the EUA is in place, is that anyone who wants to require that the product be administered, whoever you give it to has to be informed of the option that they can accept or refuse the product and what the consequences are of refusing administration of the product and other alternatives to the product that is available,” said Childers, a shareholder at Crowe & Dunlevy and co-chair of the firm’s labor and employment section.