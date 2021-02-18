'It's a shutdown': Prolonged cold snap slows navigation at Tulsa Port of Catoosa

Icy conditions caused by the extended Arctic blast have shut down commercial navigation at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

"Everybody's iced in, if you will," Port Director David Yarbrough said Thursday. "There are no boats moving right now. It's not safe to do so."

The port is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which is 445 miles long and runs from the port to the Mississippi River. Operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. has said.

For more than a week, temperatures in the Tulsa area have stayed below freezing and commonly dipped into the single digits. Twice during that span, the recorded morning low at Tulsa International Airport was below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Reportedly, four to six inches of ice is on the river, Yarbrough said.

"Think about a deckhand who has to step out on to a barge to tie it off," he said. " You have ice or even snow on top of cold steel. I understand it is very, very treacherous."