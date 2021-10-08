'It should be a choice': Local union opposes American Airlines' COVID-19 vaccination mandate

American will provide an extra day of vacation pay and other incentives for those vaccinated by the Nov. 24 deadline.

"We have consistently advocated that all American Airlines team members — and all eligible individuals around the world — should get vaccinated, and we appreciate the tens of thousands of team members who did so during our incentive program," Parker and Isom said in last week's letter. "For those colleagues who did not, we realize this federal mandate may be difficult, but it is what is required of our company, and we will comply."

At the urging of his physician, Danker completed his COVID inoculation in February.

"I followed my doctor's orders," he said. "I didn't follow the orders of some company and some government telling me to go get it.

"It just seems odd to me and a lot of people out there that you get this mandated to you irregardless of whether you have the COVID, irregardless of whether you have immunity to it. They give no thought to whether you, as an individual person, are better off with it or without it."

Other major airlines such as Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have instituted a vaccination mandate. Citing the success of its voluntary vaccination program, Atlanta-based Delta Airlines remains a holdout.