Israel-based aerospace company announces 300 new jobs with Tulsa facility relocation, expansion

Limco Airepair is located at 5304 S. Lawton Ave., just southeast of the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa.

"I am thrilled to welcome TAT Technologies to Oklahoma," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

"Our aerospace sector continues to grow and this announcement is even more exciting as it includes the growth of one of our own — Limco. Oklahoma is a premier location for aerospace operations, and I am proud that TAT has chosen our state for this investment."

TAT’s customers include companies such as Boeing, Embraer, Collins, Lockheed Martin, Delta and Lufthansa.

"Limco has been a staple of Tulsa’s aerospace and aviation maintenance hub for decades …," Geoff Camp, state director for aerospace and defense for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in statement.

"TAT realized what aerospace and defense companies around the world are noticing; Oklahoma provides them unbeatable business economics, unmatched access to appropriately skilled talent and an extremely supportive environment to operate a successful business. We look forward to supporting their transition and helping them prosper in Tulsa."

Arthur Jackson is senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.