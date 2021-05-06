Israel-based aerospace company announces 300 new jobs with Tulsa facility relocation, expansion

An aerospace company from Israel on Thursday announced a business relocation and expansion to Tulsa that is expected to add more than 300 jobs to the metro area.
TAT Technologies Ltd., parent company of Tulsa-based Limco Airepair, Inc., said it plans to move its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) of thermal components to Tulsa and enlarge Limco, which which focuses on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of thermal components.
TAT, the world's largest independent manufacturing/repair company of thermal components for the aviation industry, also plans to establish a new global research and development center within its Tulsa campus.
"As we continue to deploy our thermal components strategy, our planned investment in Tulsa will form one of the largest and leading independent thermal components facilities for aerospace and defense industries with full life cycle support to our customers from research and development to design, manufacturing and aftermarket support," Igal Zamir, TAT’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The new facility and the planned investments in technologies and human resources will enable TAT to leverage synergies, improve efficiency and provide better value to customers. The company will work with local with local CareerTech campuses to recruit welders and other necessary technical trades.
Limco Airepair is located at 5304 S. Lawton Ave., just southeast of the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa.
"I am thrilled to welcome TAT Technologies to Oklahoma," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.
"Our aerospace sector continues to grow and this announcement is even more exciting as it includes the growth of one of our own — Limco. Oklahoma is a premier location for aerospace operations, and I am proud that TAT has chosen our state for this investment."
TAT’s customers include companies such as Boeing, Embraer, Collins, Lockheed Martin, Delta and Lufthansa.
"Limco has been a staple of Tulsa’s aerospace and aviation maintenance hub for decades …," Geoff Camp, state director for aerospace and defense for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in statement.
"TAT realized what aerospace and defense companies around the world are noticing; Oklahoma provides them unbeatable business economics, unmatched access to appropriately skilled talent and an extremely supportive environment to operate a successful business. We look forward to supporting their transition and helping them prosper in Tulsa."
Arthur Jackson is senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
"TAT Technologies' decision to relocate to Tulsa and Limco's subsequent expansion are major wins for the Tulsa region and come at a critical time in northeast Oklahoma's economic recovery," he said in a statement.
"Limco's long-standing investment in Tulsa has been integral to the growth and success of our aerospace industry, and we are excited with their decision to bring new investment, high-quality jobs and innovation to northeast Oklahoma …"
Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation designed to boost the state's trade opportunities with Israel, state Rep. Mark McBride said.
"I am pleased to see that we are making progress here, further expanding our aerospace presence and increasing foreign direct investment in the state," he said in a statement.