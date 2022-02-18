Iowa company purchases John Christner Trucking in Sapulpa

Iowa-based Hirschbach Motor Lines has acquired John Christner Trucking, a refrigerated carrier based in Tulsa.

The combined revenue of both companies will surpass $1 billion and propel Hirschbach to one of the nation’s largest refrigerated carriers, Hirschbach officials said in a press release. The organization will now operate over 3,000 trucks and 5,000 trailers, along with a $150 million third-party logistics operation.

"These two organizations should be united and fit together like two puzzle pieces," Brad Pinchuk, CEO and owner of Hirschbach, said in a statement. "JCT covers the map coast to coast along the southern tier of the U.S., while Hirschbach’s density is largely east of the Rocky Mountains.

"We’re both driver-centric organizations that focus on taking care of our people so they can take care of our customers."

JCT was founded in 1986 by John Christner, who began trucking in the 1960s hauling produce from California and returning to the coast with juice or meat. He handed the company reins to his two sons, Danny and Darryl.