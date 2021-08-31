Investment firms provide $2.5 million in funding for local software start-up company

Respond Flow’s emphasis on compliance has helped the company boast a 97% text-message delivery rate, attracting more than 150 customers since its 2019 launch, including organizations such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, AR Workshop and Sysco.

"When you meet passionate founders who are fresh out of college, living together, and working on something 24/7, there's a certain energy that compels you to get behind it,” said Will Gray, head of investments at Atento Capital. “As texting regulations continue to evolve, Respond Flow’s platform is emerging as a resource that’s trustworthy, easy to use and effective. The company’s momentum is felt across the Tulsa tech ecosystem and we’re excited to see what’s next.”

Respond Flow recently relocated from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and is expanding at its 36 Degrees North co-working space at Tulsa City Hall. It is in the process of doubling the square footage of its new headquarters and is hiring for several senior positions, including head of product, head of sales and senior messaging engineer.