Investment firms provide $2.5 million in funding for local software start-up company

A Tulsa-based software start-up company that helps organizations through mass text-message compliance on Tuesday announced that it is receiving $2.5 million in funding.
Three investment firms led the funding: locally based Atento Capital, Cortado Ventures (Oklahoma City) and Mercury (Houston).
"We launched Respond Flow to help companies navigate the complexities of mass text messaging and confidently connect with their customers 1-on-1," Martin Lien, co-founder and CEO of Respond Flow, said in a statement. "We’re grateful to have Mercury, Atento, and Cortado in our corner as we grow our team in Tulsa and move to capture more of the market."
Respond Flow’s SMS (short message service) platform allows users to schedule and send personal and trustworthy text messages to customers, prospects or employees using a local 10-digit number.
Cell carriers continue to change regulations and fine companies up to $10,000 or even shut down service for failure to comply with SMS rules. Respond Flow said it is one of the only platforms on the market that manages compliance from number registration to campaign and streamlines the process for small to medium-sized businesses.
"RespondFlow is seeing undeniable momentum in the SMS market," Mercury Managing Director Aziz Gilani said in a statement. "We're proud to support their growth as they continue to roll out new features and services that sharpen their competitive advantage."
Respond Flow’s emphasis on compliance has helped the company boast a 97% text-message delivery rate, attracting more than 150 customers since its 2019 launch, including organizations such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, AR Workshop and Sysco.
"When you meet passionate founders who are fresh out of college, living together, and working on something 24/7, there's a certain energy that compels you to get behind it,” said Will Gray, head of investments at Atento Capital. “As texting regulations continue to evolve, Respond Flow’s platform is emerging as a resource that’s trustworthy, easy to use and effective. The company’s momentum is felt across the Tulsa tech ecosystem and we’re excited to see what’s next.”
Respond Flow recently relocated from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and is expanding at its 36 Degrees North co-working space at Tulsa City Hall. It is in the process of doubling the square footage of its new headquarters and is hiring for several senior positions, including head of product, head of sales and senior messaging engineer.
"Martin Lien and his team at Respond Flow have a knack for creating enthusiasm and motivation around their efforts," Nathaniel Harding, managing partner of Cortado Ventures, said in a statement. "Their success as a practical technology solution and as innovators translate to success for Oklahomans who want to see our state grow …"