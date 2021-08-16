'Invested in downtown': Tulsa Arts District improvements among $816M in new projects

The relocation of the city’s minor league baseball park to the IDL in 2010 gave people another reason to travel downtown, and developers and redevelopers have continued to capitalize on tax-increment financing districts, also known as TIFs, a tax-diversion measure used to spur economic growth.

“We as a city have made a policy decision that we’re willing to sacrifice property tax acquisition in favor of investment that in the long term will generate far greater property tax through our tax increment financing program,” Bynum said. “… Cities benefit from density.”

In the past five years alone, more than $264.5 million has been poured into projects completed downtown, according to the city. If you add projects planned or under construction, that five-year number exceeds $816.4 million, the city said.

“The area where we have the greatest opportunity for density that can be an economic driver and benefit the entire city from a sales tax generation standpoint is downtown,” the mayor said. “That’s where it makes the most sense. So there is a snowball effect that has occurred where each additional investment leads to more.”

Lori Schram is one of the co-owners of Davenport Lofts, which has sold about a third of its 29 condominiums.