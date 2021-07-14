International cannabis company to leverage Tahlequah nursery for marijuana production

DNA Genetics was founded by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Tribal Farms is owned and operated by Burl Berry, who has decades of experience running large-scale nursery operations and national distribution to top retailers across the country.

MedVets supports all areas of medical marijuana focusing on growing, dispensing and processing.

“We’re proud to be partnering with DNA and to bring their products and flavors to the people of Oklahoma,” Brian Ledbetter, CEO of MedVets, said in a statement. “At MedVets, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and DNA has proven themselves year after year to hold themselves to that same standard.

“We’re also thrilled to be working closely with Don, Aaron and Crockett and look forward to bringing their combined years of cannabis knowledge and experience to our operation.”

Khan was born in Houston and his wife’s family is from Oklahoma.

“We believe very strongly that there are certain markets like Oklahoma that traditionally have been agriculturally based, are centrally located in the country, have the proper infrastructure and the proper guts to be able to set up a national business and bring jobs and revenue in anticipation for federal legalization,” he said in a recent phone interview.

