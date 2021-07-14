International cannabis company to leverage Tahlequah nursery for marijuana production

A global cannabis brand is partnering with two Oklahoma companies to produce marijuana in the state.
OG DNA Genetics, currently based in Los Angeles, this week announced licensing agreements with Tribal Farms LLC in Tahlequah, and MedVets LLC, a veteran-owned and operated, vertically integrated cannabis cultivator and dispensary in Oklahoma.
The Tribal Farms compact will grant it license to DNA Genetics’ brand and proprietary library of genetics, leveraging Tribal’s existing 4.3 million-square-foot facility with a 1 million-square-foot greenhouse in Tahlequah.
“As state legalization efforts continue to open new cannabis markets, we have seen a steady increase in demand for stable and dependable genetics, feminized and auto-flower seeds, clones, tissue culture and nursery and farm support services in general,” Rezwan Khan, president of DNA Genetics, said in a statement. “This partnership gives us the capability to meet this substantial demand in the state of Oklahoma while preparing a scalable infrastructure to support a national market in anticipation of federal legalization.”
The MedVets agreement will allow it to use DNA’s brand and genetics for cultivation, processing and sale through MedVets’ cannabis business. MedVets operates indoor and outdoor cultivation facilities that will be dedicated to the production of DNA and Crockett Family Farms products that will be available for sale at the MedVets dispensary in Pryor.
DNA Genetics was founded by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Tribal Farms is owned and operated by Burl Berry, who has decades of experience running large-scale nursery operations and national distribution to top retailers across the country.
MedVets supports all areas of medical marijuana focusing on growing, dispensing and processing.
“We’re proud to be partnering with DNA and to bring their products and flavors to the people of Oklahoma,” Brian Ledbetter, CEO of MedVets, said in a statement. “At MedVets, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and DNA has proven themselves year after year to hold themselves to that same standard.
“We’re also thrilled to be working closely with Don, Aaron and Crockett and look forward to bringing their combined years of cannabis knowledge and experience to our operation.”
Khan was born in Houston and his wife’s family is from Oklahoma.
“We believe very strongly that there are certain markets like Oklahoma that traditionally have been agriculturally based, are centrally located in the country, have the proper infrastructure and the proper guts to be able to set up a national business and bring jobs and revenue in anticipation for federal legalization,” he said in a recent phone interview.