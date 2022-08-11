Initial jobless claims jump 40% in state

First-time jobless claims in the state increased by 40%, according to a government report.

For the filing week ending July 30, the number of initial claims totaled 3,478, an increase of 997 from the previous week's level of 2,481, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).

For the same filing week, the initial claims’ four-week moving average was 2,687, an increase of 433 from the previous week's average of 2,254.

The unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 11,455, an increase of 12 from the previous week’s level of 11,443.

For the same filing week, the continued claims’ four-week moving average was 11,211, an increase of 157 from the previous week's average of 11,054.

"We are paying close attention to trends in unemployment claims numbers, and with our continued claims’ four-week moving average remaining relatively stable over the past several weeks, longer-term trends indicate that unemployment numbers are holding steady at this time," OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement. "As we know, the four-week averages are more accurate indicators of the state’s unemployment.

"This week’s larger-than-usual increase in initial claims is primarily due to the volatility of the weekly claims numbers. OESC continues to watch the cyclical trends occurring nationwide in order to respond to changes in statewide unemployment numbers with resources and support for Oklahomans…"

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Aug. 6 was 262,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. The four-week moving average was 252,000, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average.

The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits increased by 8,000 the week that ended July 30 to 1.43 million, highest since early April.

Unemployment applications are a proxy for layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.

So far this year, hiring in the United States has been remarkably strong and resilient in the face of rising interest rates and weak economic growth.