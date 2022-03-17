Initial jobless claims increase

First-time state unemployment claims in Oklahoma have increased for the second consecutive week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,619 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, when compared to the prior seven-day period.

The total number of claims filed is a 4% increase from the week ending March 5, when an upwardly revised 1,555 claims were logged.

Initial claims have increased 12.5% percent since the week ending Feb. 26.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, continued to hover below pre-pandemic levels.

The Labor Department reported continued claims declined from an upwardly revised 12,005 filings the week ending Feb. 26 to 10,569 claims the following week, a 12% drop.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined for the sixth consecutive week, or from 1,584 the week ending March 5 to 1,554 claims the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 12,290 the week ending Feb. 26 to 11,753 claims the following week.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, in a written statement Thursday, noted the continued decline in the four-week moving averages, as well as the increase in initial claims and continued claims for the week ending Feb. 26.

“Oklahoma’s continued success in our post-pandemic economic and workforce efforts is reinforced in our consistently declining claims volumes,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “As Oklahoma’s economic strength continues to rank among the top in the nation, OESC remains focused on helping UI (unemployment insurance) claimants find opportunities.”

Nationally, first-time claims for benefits declined by 15,000 to 214,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

Two bordering states in addition to Oklahoma — Missouri and Texas — reported increases in weekly initial claims totals, while Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico all reported a decline in initial claims totals.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.