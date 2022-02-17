Initial jobless claims decline 12% last week

Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance in the state declined 12% last week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,512 first-time claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly revised 1,719 claims filed the week ending Feb. 5.

Initial weekly claims totals have declined the past five consecutive weeks.

The four-week moving average of initial claims also declined, from 2,045 the week ending Feb. 5 to 1,863 claims the following week.

Continued claims, those filed after the initial week of unemployment, fell by 10.6% over the past week, or from an upwardly revised 12,689 claims the week ending Jan. 29 to 11,340 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 12,917 the week ending Jan. 29 to 12,497 the following week.