Industry expert: Local new housing market remains at 'very healthy pace'

Having lived in the same residence for three decades, Chris Vosberg and his wife, Georgia, were seeking change.

So, they decided to relocate from Broken Arrow to Catoosa. Their new roughly 2,400-square-foot home, which is nearing completion, will give them about a third more living space.

“We wanted a little more elbow room,” Vosberg said by phone. “We wanted to move out to a place that wasn’t quite as busy, with less noise, maybe even less people.”

The Vosbergs are among those taking advantage of a housing climate that, while ticking downward recently, has been thriving the past three years.

“The market seemed to hit us just about right,” said Chris Vosberg, a technical instructor who works for American Airlines. “I believe we’re on the tail end of the sellers’ market.

“Houses aren’t selling as fast as they were, especially higher-priced houses, in the $450,000 to $500,000 range. But the houses that are $200,000 to $250,000 are still selling readily.”

Nationally, existing-home sales dropped for the sixth consecutive month in July, the latest data available, according to the National Association of REALTORS. Properties typically remained on the market for 14 days in July, the same as in June and down from 17 days in July 2021.

In the Tulsa region, home construction is steady but not growing at the pace of 2020 and ‘21. The 207 housing starts for the area in July were the fewest for any month in 2022, according to New Orders Weekly.

Jeffrey Smith is executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. Founded in 1942, the organization has about 1,000 members, about a third of whom are home builders and/or remodelers.

“New (housing) starts are still at a very healthy pace for our market,” he said. “We’re at 2,276 year-to-date, which is right in line with 2020 and 2021, which had drastically increased numbers compared to the years previous to that.”

Housing starts in the region reached 3,783 in 2020 and 3,994 last year.

“We are starting to see a slowdown in new housing starts in the last two months,” Smith said. “That can be directly attributed to the rise in interest rates.”

One thing for certain in 2022 is that supply chain disruptions are lengthening building times, Smith said. Average construction time for about a 2,500-square-foot home is between six to seven months.

“Prior to COVID, that time would have been four months,” Smith said. “Supply chain across the board is definitely a pain for new construction. That starts with concrete and lumber. It has affected appliances. It has affected insulation. It has affected roofing materials.

“There are not many products that are going into a home that are easily available right now. It takes longer planning and more thought.”

The Feds’ tightening of credit could slow single-family housing construction the balance of the year. But COVID-triggered alterations in lifestyle, such as hybrid work schedules, will continue to prioritize the household, Smith said.

“There is still demand,” he said. “You still have people who are working from home, doing more activities from home. Just more of people’s lives revolves around their home, so they want to have a nicer home, a bigger home or more efficient home for their work and their family.”

