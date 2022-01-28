Industrial building in west Tulsa sells for close to $13 million

A west Tulsa industrial building encompassing more than a half-million square feet has been sold for $12.7 million.

Radix Equity LLC purchased the 622,814-square-foot structure that houses Port City Metals Services from 1315 LLC. Port City, the lone tenant, will continue operations at the site.

CBRE’s Dwayne Flynn and Ryan Shaffer represented the seller in the transaction.

"Our client partnered with CBRE to market Port City Metal Services and to help achieve all of their real estate goals," Flynn said in a statement. "Our team went to work, first by completing a full offering memorandum for the property and then using our local market knowledge to help secure a well-qualified buyer."

Constructed in 1950, the building at 3101 W. Charles Page Blvd. also has 32,838-square-feet of office space, 25 bays, 35-foot clear-height and a 70-plus space parking lot on a 50-acre site.

Tulsa has the lowest vacancy rate seen in recent years because of the growing demand for industrial space, according to a recent CBRE Tulsa Industrial MarketView report. Less than 3 million square feet of industrial space is available in the city.

Dallas-based CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm.

