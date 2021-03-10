Indian Gaming Association to hold annual conference, trade show in OKC in August

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association will hold its annual conference and trade show Aug. 16-18 in Oklahoma City.

Originally scheduled for late July, the decision was made to move the conference in order to give people more time to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations.

“OIGA is dedicated, first and foremost, to the well being, safety and prosperity of our members, vendors and attendees. While hosting a July event was possible, it is our feeling that by moving into August, we will provide a much safer event for everyone,” said OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan.

The 2021 OIGA Conference and Trade Show, otherwise known as "the biggest little show in Indian Gaming," will be held in the brand-new, state-of-the-art Oklahoma City Convention Center and will draw nearly 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers to downtown Oklahoma City "to celebrate and advance our industry," the organization said.

Participants will include a large contingent from casinos in the Tulsa area and Tulsa-based industries, an OIGA spokeswoman said.

Oklahoma is home to one of the largest gaming markets in the U.S., with more than 80,000 electronic machines on the floors of more than 130 operations.