Incentives OK'd for refurbishing of historic Sinclair Building

Financial assistance agreements totaling up to $3.75 million were approved Thursday for the revitalization of the Sinclair building downtown.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity OK'd a $2 million loan for Warren Ross, manager of Teapot Landlord, LLC, as well as up to $1.75 million in assistance through a Tax Increment Financing district (TIF).

The funds will go toward Ross's mixed-used, $15 million redevelopment of the Sinclair Building, 6 E. Fifth St., which was one of Tulsa's first high-rises when it opened in 1919.

The zero-interest loan term is for eight years. The project will be supported by the TIF for 13 years after construction, which is set to begin later this year and be completed within 18 months, TAEO documents show.

At least 60 apartments averaging more than 750 square feet and more than 600 square feet of commercial space will be part of the upgrade to the Sinclair Building. It is set to feature a minimum of three "affordable" units and at least 18 "workforce" units.

Affordable households are those having incomes below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and verified by the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency. Workforce housing is described as households with income between 60% and 120% of AMI, which in the Tulsa metro in 2021 was $74,200, records show.

The Sinclair Building lies within TIF No. 13, a property tax TIF created in November 2018. A TIF is a public financing method that diverts tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span.

The Warren Ross-led Ross Group, which purchased the building from C.J. Morony, has dedicated itself to historic preservation for years.

Among its downtown projects include the old International Harvester Building, which Ross Group made into the company’s headquarters, the roughly $36 million conversion of the Tulsa Club building into a luxury hotel in 2019, and the 1920s-era Ice House Building.

The most notable business to occupy the Sinclair Building in recent memory was Billy’s on the Square, a restaurant that operated in a two-floor space there from 1984-2002.

Named after Sinclair Oil founder Harry Sinclair, the building encompasses eight stories, a mezzanine and penthouse. Ross Group plans to update the structure while accentuating its historical aspects, including opulent stone lobbies and oak floors.

Sinclair Oil & Gas Co. vacated the building in 1953. After experiencing multiple changes in ownership until the 1980s, it was largely abandoned and in 1994, the building was named named to the Most Endangered Oklahoma Historical Properties list by the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Morony acquired the building in 1993. After accumulating several hundred thousand dollars in fees, taxes and penalties on it, he over the years staved off numerous attempts by the city to place the property on the auction block.

