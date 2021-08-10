In-person event Saturday in Tulsa part of National Financial Awareness Day

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) and Bank On Tulsa will celebrate National Financial Awareness Day with an in-person event Saturday.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it will be held at Tulsa FEC, 1667 S. Yale Ave. Anyone is welcome to attend with no prior appointment to obtain a free credit report, get one-on-one help interpreting their credit report, and learn about Tulsa FEC’s financial counseling services offered at no cost.

To date, FEC counselors have helped 119 clients and held 330 financial sessions. FEC clients have built $40,152 in savings and reduced $14,375 in debt.

Bank On Tulsa, FEC’s partner for the event, connects consumers to safe, affordable bank or credit union accounts that are nationally certified as meeting Bank On National Account standards. Their objective is to bring low-cost financial institution services to low-and moderate-income Tulsans.

The City of Tulsa’s Financial Empowerment Center was launched in December 2020. In partnership with Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, the center provides one-on-one financial counseling to residents, regardless of income, at no cost.