Ida Red General Store christens third venue in Tulsa
Holiday Shopping (copy)

Ida Red, which opened a third location, had its store at 3336 S. Peoria Ave. decorated for the holiday season in 2020.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

Ida Red General Store has opened a third location.

The shop, which specializes in Tulsa-and Oklahoma-themed items, held a grand opening Saturday at its newest venue, 7890 E. 106th Pl. S, Suite V-8.

It also has stores at 3336 S. Peoria Ave. and 208 N. Main St.

