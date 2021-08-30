 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ida damage likely to result in slight gasoline price uptick for a few weeks
0 Comments

Ida damage likely to result in slight gasoline price uptick for a few weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss.

 Steve Helber, Associated Press

Gasoline prices are likely to go up slightly in the short term, depending on the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida, analysts said.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking company, tweeted on Sunday that the odds of gasoline prices increasing nationally and by how much are:

• Five cents per gallon: 75%

• 10 cents per gallon: 60%

• 15 cents per gallon: 35%

• 25 cents per gallon: 15%

• 50 cents per gallon: 0%

"(My own current guessestimations, subject to change, based on damage)," he tweeted.

"Hurricane Ida isn't likely to lead to drastic price increases, but some increases are likely over the next ~2 weeks," he said. 

Gas prices were $2.79 per gallon Sunday at Tulsa-area QuikTrips. The price had not changed as of midday Monday, according to Gasbuddy.com.

The storm has likely taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline, according to AAA Oklahoma.

There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm, AAA said.

Oklahomans were paying an average of $2.86 a gallon, the 10th lowest price in the nation and a cent lower than last week, AAA said.

"Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said there could be a brief spike in gasoline prices because of the production shutdowns, but the increase in pump prices should last for only a few weeks.

“The worst case scenario is Ida might add 10 cents to 20 cents to the price of a gallon of gas through September,” Zandi said. “That would be consistent with what has happened in the past when we have had bad storms blow through Louisiana.”

Brian Bethune, an economist at Boston College, also said a brief spike of up to 20 cents per gallon for gas was likely but cautioned that the price increase could be more severe, depending on how long the production shutdowns last and whether various regions have alternative supplies.

He noted that after the hack of the Colonial Pipeline earlier this year, some states saw prices rise sharply as service stations ran out of gas.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Featured video

A fearsome Hurricane Ida left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued Monday while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds, its danger far from over. Ida was blamed for at least one death someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge but the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus at daybreak. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn, and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches. The flooding from the rain and surge in the maze of rivers and bayous south of New Orleans threatened hundreds of homes. On social media, people posted their addresses and directed search and rescue teams to their attics or rooftops. More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, increasing their vulnerability to flooding and leaving them without air conditioning and refrigeration. Entergy said the only power in New Orleans was coming from generators, the citys emergency office tweeted, citing catastrophic transmission damage. The city relies on Entergy for backup power for its stormwater pumps. New Orleans' levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, but Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster. No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protect New Orleans, but with communications spotty and no power, the extent of the damage across the city was not immediately clear. In Jefferson Parish in suburban New Orleans, the hurricane twisted a major power transmission tower along the Mississippi River, causing widespread outages and halting river traffic, Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente told NPR. One-hundred percent of the grid is smashed, hundreds of telephone poles snapped, trees hit power lines and just ripped them out, said Valiente, who estimated there are 10 parishes whose entire power grids collapsed. He said it could take six weeks to fully restore power. Nearly every home in Jefferson Parish reported roof damage and water pressure was low, Valiente said. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told NBC that the parish had yet to respond to at least 200 rescue calls, and emergency officials had not heard from Grand Isle since Sunday afternoon. About 40 people stayed on the barrier island, which took the brunt of the hurricane and was swamped by seater. Idas 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 60 mph early Monday, and forecasters said it would rapidly weaken while still dumping heavy rain over a large area. In Mississippi's southwestern corner, entire neighborhoods were surrounded by floodwaters, and many roads were impassable. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned the state late Sunday that it faces dark days of cleanup without power. But he added: There is always light after darkness, and I can assure you we are going to get through this. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer Injuries

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News