Ida damage likely to result in slight gasoline price uptick for a few weeks

Oklahomans were paying an average of $2.86 a gallon, the 10th lowest price in the nation and a cent lower than last week, AAA said.

"Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said there could be a brief spike in gasoline prices because of the production shutdowns, but the increase in pump prices should last for only a few weeks.

“The worst case scenario is Ida might add 10 cents to 20 cents to the price of a gallon of gas through September,” Zandi said. “That would be consistent with what has happened in the past when we have had bad storms blow through Louisiana.”

Brian Bethune, an economist at Boston College, also said a brief spike of up to 20 cents per gallon for gas was likely but cautioned that the price increase could be more severe, depending on how long the production shutdowns last and whether various regions have alternative supplies.