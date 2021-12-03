Hydrogen has strong potential as energy source in state, according to task force report

The Hydrogen Production, Transportation, and Infrastructure Task Force (OK H2 Task Force) has released its report detailing Oklahoma’s strong potential in the emerging form of energy.

The report lays out a vision of how to focus efforts for the economic development of hydrogen as a fuel source for transportation, industrial, commercial and residential use, as well as for power generation and export.

“Oklahoma has a rich history of energy innovation and I am pleased this report provides opportunities for our state to continue leading the way as the global market explores new forms of energy,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “Oklahoma’s all-of-the-above energy strategy has positioned us well for the future as this industry continues to evolve.”

Hydrogen has been identified globally as a viable solution for various energy applications focusing on a low-carbon future, and Oklahoma is positioned at the intersection of economical renewable energy, plentiful water resources, energy transportation infrastructure and energy export capabilities.

Additionally, Oklahoma has large quantities of dependable natural gas resources to ensure around-the-clock hydrogen production, and extensive geological formations for underground hydrogen storage and carbon sequestration.