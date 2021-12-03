Hydrogen has strong potential as energy source in state, according to task force report

The Hydrogen Production, Transportation, and Infrastructure Task Force (OK H2 Task Force) has released its report detailing Oklahoma’s strong potential in the emerging form of energy.
The report lays out a vision of how to focus efforts for the economic development of hydrogen as a fuel source for transportation, industrial, commercial and residential use, as well as for power generation and export.
“Oklahoma has a rich history of energy innovation and I am pleased this report provides opportunities for our state to continue leading the way as the global market explores new forms of energy,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “Oklahoma’s all-of-the-above energy strategy has positioned us well for the future as this industry continues to evolve.”
Hydrogen has been identified globally as a viable solution for various energy applications focusing on a low-carbon future, and Oklahoma is positioned at the intersection of economical renewable energy, plentiful water resources, energy transportation infrastructure and energy export capabilities.
Additionally, Oklahoma has large quantities of dependable natural gas resources to ensure around-the-clock hydrogen production, and extensive geological formations for underground hydrogen storage and carbon sequestration.
The OK H2 Task Force was created by Senate Bill 1021 to develop recommendations for Oklahoma’s opportunities in the production, transportation, storage and use of hydrogen, including recommended financial incentives, taxation considerations and fiscal impacts related to the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem in Oklahoma and across the region.
Pursuant to statute, copies of the report were delivered to the Governor’s Office, president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
The task force is chaired by Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagner and co-chaired by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and includes legislators, state agency officials and representatives from state universities.
“The financial impact and job creation associated with the development of the Oklahoma Hydrogen Economy has the potential to add 6,400 jobs to our state with financial impacts ranging from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion,” Wagner said in a statement.
“The task force received assistance from energy industry representatives, research institutions, manufacturers, policy makers, environmental groups, potential investors, and other interested parties throughout this process and the vast stakeholder insight has been incredibly valuable to our report.”