How many hotel rooms in downtown Tulsa will bring in bigger events? 2,200 isn't enough

The Tulsa Club. Hotel Indigo. Residence Inn by Marriott. Hampton Inn and Suites. Hyatt Place. Holiday Inn Express.

The list of downtown hotels that have opened in the past few years is as long as the corridors inside them. And to the group the city recently announced an addition, a proposed 90-room boutique hotel/apartments development scheduled to start construction next year at 311 N. Boulder Ave.

All that welcome accommodation, however, comes with a caveat, a local tourism leader said.

“Any time we have hotel properties come online, it’s helpful,” said Ashleigh Bachert, interim senior vice president of regional tourism. “We have just over 2,200 rooms in our downtown, which is small compared to other destinations of our size. When we’re going after pieces of business, they want to know how many rooms are in the downtown proper.

“Any time we can add to that number, it makes a big difference. On the con side, unfortunately, small properties don’t always have the ability to book large groups, and that’s typically what we see.”

The 411-room DoubleTree by Hilton has a sky bridge that connects to the Cox Business Convention Center, host to many of the conventions the city attracts. But it is one of only two downtown hotels with at least 400 rooms; the Hyatt Regency (444) is the other.

“We continue to lose events because we don’t have kind of that main or secondary convention hotel,” Bachert said. “The DoubleTree downtown is a phenomenal property. They are making some changes. It’s going to remain, with the sky walk, the best available, along with Aloft. But again, you are looking at 400-plus with the DoubleTree, and you have another 110-plus at Aloft.

“If you’re looking for a thousand people, then you have to put them outside a two-block radius, which is really what people are looking for when they think convention center hotels. We’re in need of a secondary convention center hotel that has 450-plus rooms to support that facility and how wonderful it is.”

Pete Patel is president and CEO of Promise Hotels, which owns and operates two downtown hotels, the Hampton Inn and Suites across from the BOK Center and Holiday Inn Express near ONEOK Field.

“I think we need both,” he said. “We need the unique boutique hotels that are being built. But we also need a large hotel.

“Tourism is made up of a vast array of things. It’s made up of people who want to get away for the weekend and stay in downtown Tulsa. But it’s also made up of the FFA group that brings in 12,000 to 15,000 people and need to be at one location or two or three locations near the convention center.”

For convention and large-event dollars, Tulsa competes with cities such as Oklahoma City, Louisville, Kentucky, Omaha, Nebraska and Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma City is one of the best — and closest — examples of how a public-private partnership can work to attract a convention hotel.

Directly adjacent to the Oklahoma City’s new convention center, which opened early last year, is a 605-room, Omni Hotel, to which the city devoted more than $85 million in construction costs.

“Why can’t Tulsa look at a public-private partnership?” Patel said. “I think there have been some rumblings, but I don’t know if there have been any formal discussions.

“If it’s for the greater good of tourism, for the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa metro area, I absolutely think we have to look at that. As an hotelier in downtown, I would not be opposed to a convention center hotel. It would attract larger conventions that fill up the whole town.”

Kian Kamas is executive director of PartnerTulsa, an organization that serves as the economic development arm of the city of Tulsa. She said the development of a convention hotel is critical to retaining current business and attracting new commerce to Tulsa.

Discussions thus far on that subject have centered on the proposed site for such a hotel and the funding strategy for its development, she said.

“Broadly, there is a recognition that developing a major convention hotel will take a robust, public-private partnership approach that layers multiple public finance tools — similar to how Oklahoma City approached the Omni,” Kamas wrote in an email.

“Looking to other cities to assess how they also leveraged sales tax programs to complement tools like TIF (tax increment financing) will be key, which must be coupled with site-specific development strategies based upon the ultimate location of a convention hotel.

“In short, there is no one single action that will need to occur to make a convention hotel a reality. It will take the collective effort of numerous stakeholders to ensure Tulsa can continue to compete in this space.”

Steve Fischer, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott downtown, also is president of the Metro Tulsa Hotel & Lodging Association.

“To go that next step requires more supply of hotel rooms,” he said. “But being a hotelier and having come through COVID, too, its actually a little bit scary honestly knowing that you’re adding more supply.

“In the good times, the ideal is to have more supply to attract more business. But it’s a delicate balance between getting oversupplied versus needing to maintaining a good bottom line for your own hotel.”

<&rule>







Hotel star-rating system

In the United States, hotel stars are rewarded by a variety of different groups, from travel guidebooks and national consumer travel associations to travel agencies and websites.

<&rdpStrong>One star: Basic accommodations and small rooms. These properties do not guarantee in-suite bathrooms, 24-hour reception or daily cleaning. Think hostels or backpacker motel rooms.

<&rdpStrong>Two stars: Often, two-star hotels are in old buildings that can’t be renovated. These properties are a step up from one-star spots in that they probably offer a 24-hour reception, cleaning and a basic in-suite bathroom. Amenities are still limited but a guest might get a continental breakfast and a room with a phone and TV.

<&rdpStrong>Three stars: A typical hotel in this classification will have three stars and offer room service, in-suite bathrooms, daily cleaning, a desk or table and Wifi. This is a standard hotel experience that most travelers expect unless they’re on a strict budget.

<&rdpStrong>Four stars: These hotels offer an on-site swimming pool, gym, bar/restaurant or valet parking. They have nicer rooms and larger lobbies. Fast internet is standard.

<&rdpStrong>Five stars: High-end, luxury hotels get this rating. Typically, a nice bar and restaurant are on-site, as well as a spa, gym, big bathrooms and comfortable beds.

