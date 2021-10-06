Houston firm buys Tulsa apartment complex for $20.55 million

Shakiba Capital recently bought Echo Trail Apartments, 6326 S. 107th E. Ave., for $20.55 million ($86,625 per unit). McGraw Multifamily represented both the buyer and the seller in the purchase of the 240-unit facility.

Trevor Shakiba quote: "We are thrilled with this acquisition for our portfolio," Trevor Shakiba, of Shakiba Capital, said in a statement. "We absolutely love the location and have big plans to improve the community in a multitude of ways. This gives us additional exposure to the Tulsa market which we think is primed for significant growth in the future."