Housing starts for February jump 6.7%

Area housing starts jumped 6.7% in February over the same month last year, according to data released by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

A total of 285 building permits were recorded, up from 267 a year ago and the most for the month since 287 in 2017.

For the year, housing starts are up 33%, going from 568 in 2020 to 759 this year.

Broken Arrow led February starts with 59, followed by Bixby (47) and Tulsa (41). For 2021, Tulsa has the most starts, with 139. Broken Arrow has 117 and Bixby 104.

