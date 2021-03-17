Housing starts for February jump 6.7%

Area housing starts jumped 6.7% in February over the same month last year, according to data released by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
A total of 285 building permits were recorded, up from 267 a year ago and the most for the month since 287 in 2017.
For the year, housing starts are up 33%, going from 568 in 2020 to 759 this year.
Broken Arrow led February starts with 59, followed by Bixby (47) and Tulsa (41). For 2021, Tulsa has the most starts, with 139. Broken Arrow has 117 and Bixby 104.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.