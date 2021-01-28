Home construction in Tulsa area soars in 2020 with best year in more than a deacde

"In the Tulsa area, we were 'stuck' at home for about seven to eight weeks at least. At that time, you were looking around the house and saying, `Gosh, wouldn't it be nice if I had that home office? Wouldn't it be nice if I had that third or fourth bedroom to be more comfortable? So, a lot of people made that decision that with the market good right now and interest rates low, let's take advantage and buy that new home."

Nationally, as well, more people are interested in buying homes, according to National Association of Home Builders' latest housing trends report. The share of Americans considering the purchase of a home in the next 12 months was 15% in the fourth quarter of 2020, four percentage points higher than a year earlier and the largest over a three-year period.

"I don't think continuing to see an increase of 20% to 25% year over year is going to happen," Smith said. "But having housing starts in the 3,500 to 4,500 range is very sustainable for the Tulsa market."

As for home construction in area cities, Broken Arrow led 2020 with 839 starts. Second was Tulsa (472), followed by unincorporated Wagoner County (446) and Bixby (330).