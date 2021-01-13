Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa selects winner of Spirit Award

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa recently chose the winner of its Spirit Award.

He is Rodger Tucker, owner of Cobblestone Homes of Tulsa.

The Spirit Award honors builders who made the best use of HBA associate member companies to complete their homes. In 1989, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa began honoring builders who made best use of HBA Associate member companies to complete their homes.

For the residence for which he was recognized, Tucker used 62 HBA associate members. He has served as a HBA Board of Directors for nearly a decade.

