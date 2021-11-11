HollyFrontier names new president

HollyFrontier Corporation on Wednesday promoted Tim Go to president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.
He has served as executive vice president and COO since June 2020. HollyFrontier is a Dallas-based company that operates a refinery in Tulsa.
Go's responsibilities will include oversight of the company's refining, lubricants and specialty products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as chief executive officer and president, will continue as CEO.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.