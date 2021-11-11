 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HollyFrontier names new president
0 Comments

HollyFrontier names new president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HollyFrontier Corporation on Wednesday promoted Tim Go to president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

He has served as executive vice president and COO since June 2020. HollyFrontier is a Dallas-based company that operates a refinery in Tulsa.

Go's responsibilities will include oversight of the company's refining, lubricants and specialty products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as chief executive officer and president, will continue as CEO.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News