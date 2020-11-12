 Skip to main content
HollyFrontier declares quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share

HollyFrontier Corporation announced Wednesday that it has declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on Dec. 7 to holders of record of common stock on November 23.

HollyFrontier is based in Dallas and has a refinery in Tulsa.

