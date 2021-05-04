HollyFrontier agrees to purchase Puget Sound Refinery, co-generation facility, other assets for $350 milliongenbuy

HollyFrontier announced Tuesday an agreement to buy the Puget Sound Refinery, the on-site co-generation facility and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Shell Oil Products U.S., for $350 million.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier, which operates a refinery in Tulsa, also agreed to purchase from Shell hydrocarbon inventory that has a current estimated value at between $150 million to $180 million.

The buyer expects to fund the acquisition with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand and expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to HollyFrontier’s earnings per share and free cash flow.

HollyFrontier expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter 2021. Its board approved the one-year suspension of the regular quarterly dividend effective with the dividend to be declared for the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to resume the dividend after such time.