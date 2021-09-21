Holberton Tulsa marks graduation of first class

Holberton Tulsa, a tuition-deferred college alternative for training software engineers, marked graduation of its inaugural class during a short ceremony Saturday.

About 18 students graduated from the program, with several already signed to work at some of Tulsa’s top tech companies.

“When our first cohort of students arrived on our campus in January 2020, there was no way they could have possibly known the unique opportunities and challenges they would face during their time at Holberton Tulsa,” said Libby Ediger, Holberton Tulsa executive director.

“These students navigated a global pandemic, adjusted to new learning environments, and witnessed firsthand the importance of technology in our society. I am proud of what each of them accomplished and overcame over the last 20 months, and am excited to witness the contributions they will go on to make in the technology industry.”

Each graduate will leave the program with a certificate in their program of choice, with options ranging from machine learning to augmented reality and virtual reality.