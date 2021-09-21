Holberton Tulsa marks graduation of first class

Holberton Tulsa, a tuition-deferred college alternative for training software engineers, marked graduation of its inaugural class during a short ceremony Saturday.
About 18 students graduated from the program, with several already signed to work at some of Tulsa’s top tech companies.
“When our first cohort of students arrived on our campus in January 2020, there was no way they could have possibly known the unique opportunities and challenges they would face during their time at Holberton Tulsa,” said Libby Ediger, Holberton Tulsa executive director.
“These students navigated a global pandemic, adjusted to new learning environments, and witnessed firsthand the importance of technology in our society. I am proud of what each of them accomplished and overcame over the last 20 months, and am excited to witness the contributions they will go on to make in the technology industry.”
Each graduate will leave the program with a certificate in their program of choice, with options ranging from machine learning to augmented reality and virtual reality.
Many of the graduating students also took advantage of Holberton Tulsa’s various incentives, including the option of paying no upfront tuition and need-based living assistance for qualifying individuals through a partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
“Over the last 20 months, my peers and I have taken part in a demanding learning experience, which has fully prepared us to enter the booming technology sector that is springing up in Tulsa,” said Colson Scott, a member of Holberton Tulsa’s inaugural cohort.
“As part of the first Holberton Tulsa graduating cohort, we are all eager to transition from students into full-time employees and start contributing to Tulsa’s promising future. I want to thank the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the world-class staff at Holberton Tulsa for giving us this incredible opportunity to learn new skills and grow as people through the process.”
Those interested in being part of the next Holberton Tulsa cohort, which starts in January 2022, can apply online through Dec. 24. The application process takes approximately two to three weeks to complete. Holberton applications are open to those over the age of 18 with a high school or general equivalency degree.
For more information about Holberton Tulsa or to apply for the next cohort, visit www.holbertontulsa.com/about/.