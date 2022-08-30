Holberton Tulsa enlarges software engineering school downtown

A local software engineering school this week celebrated a $5 million expansion that will nearly triple its size.

Holberton Tulsa on Monday dedicated an additional 17,000 square feet at a campus that opened in 2019 at 15 N. Cheyenne Ave. Brought to town by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the institute now encompasses 26,000 square feet.

"The expansion will improve our ability to build and keep local tech talent," Holberton Tulsa CEO Libby Ediger said. "More people will have an opportunity to experience Holberton’s innovative learning model that teaches students to think and learn like the best programmers and build professional development skills to support their long-term career growth."

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum attended Monday's event.

"Holberton Tulsa is helping turn our city into a tech-driven hub for technologists and entrepreneurs," he said. "I want to thank Holberton for this historic investment in downtown Tulsa and for continuing to realize that one of Tulsa’s greatest assets are the people who are trained in our city for the jobs of tomorrow."

Nonprofit inTulsa reports that local job posts for software developers have increased 116% from 2016 to 2021, and monthly job posts for software developers have increased 57% from January to July. Tulsa is the ninth-fastest growing tech city among metropolitan statistical areas with a population of more than 150,000, according to tech industry coding developed by Brookings. Tulsa grew at a tech rate of of 75.5% from 2014-2019, according to data.

"Tulsa’s supply of software developers is expected to increase 15% by 2026, making it the fastest-growing occupation on the aggregate, earning an average salary of more than $50,000 a year," said Patrick Hosford, partnerships and research analyst for inTulsa.

Holberton Tulsa is enrolling on average 100 students a year and with its expansion expects to train five times that many in the coming years.

Tulsa students graduate in just less than two years with a certificate of completion in full-stack software engineering. Holberton Tulsa is part of a global network of software engineering schools on five continents.

“Oklahoma continues to move forward with our investment in Innovation and new technologies, in order to diversify our economy," said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Oklahoma Secretary of Science and Innovation. "These efforts require a workforce skilled in the many technologies related to aerospace, autonomous and defense, biotechnology and life sciences and energy diversification.

"Each of those areas will need the software engineering professionals produced by Holberton. Oklahoma is proud to have Holberton in Tulsa and excited about this new expansion and the many students that will benefit from the education they receive here."