Holberton Tulsa co-hosting first Tulsa Creator Hackathon this weekend

The portfolio platform CLLCTVE and Holberton Tulsa are co-hosting the first Tulsa Creator Hackathon Friday and Saturday at The Holberton School, 15 N. Cheyenne.

A hackathon is a timed event in which teams encompassing both technical and business experts collaborate on creative projects. The aim is to design, build and present the most innovative solution to a problem, then pitch a final concept, prototype or presentation to the stakeholders.

The Tulsa Creator Hackathon will enable teams to rapidly prototype ideas that solve for problems within the local Creator Economy. Participants will be challenged to build apps and engineer solutions alongside a cohort of collaborators. CLLCTVE and Holberton invite hackers, creators, makers and coders to converge to solve problems, create new tools and push the boundaries of existing tech across the autonomous work industry.

The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday and ends with group presentations at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"Holberton is committed to supporting Tulsa’s emerging technology sector through dedicated programming,” said Libby Ediger, executive director at Holberton Tulsa, a software development school. "The Hackathon provides a hands-on experience for participants to meet the constantly evolving technology environment for the Creator Economy. Teams will have the opportunity to build solutions to solve interesting business problems and showcase their work to potential clients and employers."

More than 40 people encompassing 12 teams are scheduled to participate, representing web developers, front end, back end, data scientists, product designers, ui/ux, full stack, graphic designers, content creators and visual artists. Winning teams will be provided portfolio reviews, free head shots and career counseling services.

"In addition to providing networking opportunities for local freelancers and brands in-person, we’re offering participants the opportunity to build free portfolios on our app," Kelsey Davis, founder and CEO of CLLCTVE, said in a statement. "These feature their skills, interests, experience and work in one environment and enable them to continue connecting with brands for paid opportunities following the Hackathon."

Challenge prompts for the hackathon include on-demand talent matching, contractor management and inclusive hiring and recruitment. Local employers participating include Consumer Affairs, Magellan, Indigo Tech, Acrobat Ant, AeroVision, 9B and Momentum3.

Among the guest speakers will be Dominick Ard’is, CEO of ACT House, Tyrance Billingsley II, founder and executive director of Black Tech Street and Natalie Sims, singer/songwriter.

