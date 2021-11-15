HoganTaylor and Momentum3 partner to expand client solutions

Two companies with local presences — HoganTaylor and Momentum3 — have partnered to bring enterprise-level products and digital solutions to clients.

HoganTaylor provides clients with tax, assurance, risk, business advisory, accounting, technology, wealth management, human capital and other services. It has offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Fayetteville and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company's investment in Momentum3 will expand the firm’s technology offerings and add marketing services to its suite of business advisory solutions.

Momentum3 offers technology and marketing services, which includes custom software development, mobile development, business intelligence and data services, technology consulting and more. It has offices in Tulsa and Edina, Minn.

"We’re excited to enter into this partnership with Momentum3," Randy Nail, HoganTaylor chief executive officer, said in a statement. "With this partnership, we’ll be able to better serve our clients as they face new technology and marketing challenges associated with growing their business in an ever-changing digital environment."

