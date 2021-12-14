Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50 per hour starting Jan. 1

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. on Tuesday announced it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective Jan. 1.

"In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and has since raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years," the company said in a news release.

"In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15, well before it became a trend with other retailers," the crafts chain said.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green.

“In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”