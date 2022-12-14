Historic Beacon Building in downtown gets new owner

A new sign for Insurica was attached to the Beacon Building at 406 S. Boulder Ave. in downtown Tulsa in 2017, replicating the look of the Fourth National Bank sign that hung on the building for decades. The building, built in 1923 by former Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Waite Phillips, has been bought by West Family Beacon Building LLC for $5.753 million.
The miniature lighthouse on the northeast corner of the roof of the Beacon Building at Fourth street and Boulder Avenue can be seen in this photograph from 1961. The lighthouse was built in 1929 and was a downtown icon until 1976. The view is looking east on Fourth from Cheyenne Avenue. The Fourth National Bank was located in the Beacon Building, and its vertical sign graces the corner of its facade.
A century-old building in downtown Tulsa has been sold.
An investment group called West Family Beacon Building LLC purchased the Beacon Building, 406 S. Boulder Ave., from Beacon Building Properties, LLC, for $5.753 million, according to online Tulsa County property records.
Patrick Fox, owner of local Fox & Associates Realty, acted as the sole agent in the transaction.
Built in 1923 by former Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Waite Phillips, the structure encompasses eight stories and about 100,000 square feet that includes a mezzanine.
The building's website lists 19 tenants.
Local and out-of-state investors poured about $1 million in improvements into the structure in 2016, according to a Tulsa World story. That included the renovations of restrooms and the addition of a workout facility.
In 1929, Beacon Life Insurance, then a tenant in the structure, built on top of the building’s northeast corner a miniature lighthouse, whose flashing beacon was a city landmark for many years and was used as an aircraft navigational aid in the 1930s. The 65-foot lighthouse was removed in 1976 after a pigeon infestation and roof leak left it structurally unsound.
Then-owner Dan Buford told the Tulsa World that the pigeon poop was “so deep we didn’t want to remove it to repair the leak.”
Phillips gave the structure to the Southwest Art Association in 1942 on the condition that its income be used to help maintain the Philbrook Museum of Art. Phillips donated the villa that houses the museum to the city of Tulsa.
In 1983, a blown transformer spewed deadly contaminants including polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — onto the building’s tile and into air ducts in the basement. Tenants moved out after tests showed that the building was unsafe for occupancy, and it was the late 1980s before the structure reopened with a clean bill of health.
