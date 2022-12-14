Historic Beacon Building in downtown gets new owner

A century-old building in downtown Tulsa has been sold.

An investment group called West Family Beacon Building LLC purchased the Beacon Building, 406 S. Boulder Ave., from Beacon Building Properties, LLC, for $5.753 million, according to online Tulsa County property records.

Patrick Fox, owner of local Fox & Associates Realty, acted as the sole agent in the transaction.

Built in 1923 by former Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Waite Phillips, the structure encompasses eight stories and about 100,000 square feet that includes a mezzanine.

The building's website lists 19 tenants.

Local and out-of-state investors poured about $1 million in improvements into the structure in 2016, according to a Tulsa World story. That included the renovations of restrooms and the addition of a workout facility.

The building has a colorful past.

In 1929, Beacon Life Insurance, then a tenant in the structure, built on top of the building’s northeast corner a miniature lighthouse, whose flashing beacon was a city landmark for many years and was used as an aircraft navigational aid in the 1930s. The 65-foot lighthouse was removed in 1976 after a pigeon infestation and roof leak left it structurally unsound.

Then-owner Dan Buford told the Tulsa World that the pigeon poop was “so deep we didn’t want to remove it to repair the leak.”

Phillips gave the structure to the Southwest Art Association in 1942 on the condition that its income be used to help maintain the Philbrook Museum of Art. Phillips donated the villa that houses the museum to the city of Tulsa.

In 1983, a blown transformer spewed deadly contaminants including polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — onto the building’s tile and into air ducts in the basement. Tenants moved out after tests showed that the building was unsafe for occupancy, and it was the late 1980s before the structure reopened with a clean bill of health.

