 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Historic Beacon Building in downtown gets new owner

  • Updated
  • 0

A century-old building in downtown Tulsa has been sold.

An investment group called West Family Beacon Building LLC purchased the Beacon Building, 406 S. Boulder Ave., from Beacon Building Properties, LLC, for $5.753 million, according to online Tulsa County property records.

Patrick Fox, owner of local Fox & Associates Realty, acted as the sole agent in the transaction.

Built in 1923 by former Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Waite Phillips, the structure encompasses eight stories and about 100,000 square feet that includes a mezzanine.

The building's website lists 19 tenants.

Local and out-of-state investors poured about $1 million in improvements into the structure in 2016, according to a Tulsa World story. That included the renovations of restrooms and the addition of a workout facility.

People are also reading…

The building has a colorful past.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

In 1929, Beacon Life Insurance, then a tenant in the structure, built on top of the building’s northeast corner a miniature lighthouse, whose flashing beacon was a city landmark for many years and was used as an aircraft navigational aid in the 1930s. The 65-foot lighthouse was removed in 1976 after a pigeon infestation and roof leak left it structurally unsound.

Then-owner Dan Buford told the Tulsa World that the pigeon poop was “so deep we didn’t want to remove it to repair the leak.”

Phillips gave the structure to the Southwest Art Association in 1942 on the condition that its income be used to help maintain the Philbrook Museum of Art. Phillips donated the villa that houses the museum to the city of Tulsa.

In 1983, a blown transformer spewed deadly contaminants including polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — onto the building’s tile and into air ducts in the basement. Tenants moved out after tests showed that the building was unsafe for occupancy, and it was the late 1980s before the structure reopened with a clean bill of health.

Featured video: Time-lapse of construction of downtown Tulsa 222 North Detroit Building (formerly WPX Energy headquarters)

October 2019 to April 2022 time-lapse courtesy of iBeam Construction.

2016 Photos: Inside the Beacon Building

1 of 13

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert