Hispanic Small Business Association kicks off with recent ceremony

The Hispanic Small Business Association, the newest initiative by Uma Center of Tulsa, launched last week with a ribbon cutting at 36 Degrees North.

The Hispanic SBA will support small business owners, particularly immigrants who speak primarily Spanish, by providing business classes in Spanish, fostering a community of small business owners, providing referrals to professional services and mentors and investing in the ecosystem that supports the creation and growth of small, local businesses.

Since the fall of last year, the partnership of 36 Degrees North, Uma Center and Hispanic SBA has trained 27 small business owners through the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy, powered by CO.STARTERS.

The Uma Center was founded by Martha Zapata in 2020 after she identified a need for more culturally responsive outreach and services for Hispanics in Tulsa. Quantitative and qualitative data collected by Zapata led to the creation of the Hispanic SBA.

The Tulsa-based nonprofit began with mental health work and has expanded to vaccinations and recently to business education. The group partners with the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Health Department and the Tulsa Community Foundation to help make its outreach possible. George Kaiser Family Foundation also supports the center.

"We found a significant need for education, mentoring and culturally responsive services among Hispanic small business owners," Zapata said in a statement. "The Hispanic SBA was created to meet the needs of business owners who have not yet registered their business or who have a successful business model, but lack proper legal and financial legal structure."

In 2021, UMA Tulsa partnered with 36 Degrees North and Tulsa Tech to launch the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy, a 10-week business boot camp powered by CO.STARTERS.

At the end of the course participants receive a 40-hour certificate from Tulsa Tech. Registration fees are partially underwritten by 36 Degrees North, and the organization also hosts a business pitch event and the graduation ceremony with scholarship funds for membership to 36°N. The first cohort of 11 small business owners graduated from the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy in November 2021 and the second cohort of 16 small business owners will graduate in May.

36 Degrees North is Tulsa’s base camp for entrepreneurs, providing workspace and resources. It has a combined 70,000 square feet of office, incubation, collaboration and event space downtown.

"We are so proud to come alongside our partners at UMA Tulsa and Tulsa Technology Center in bringing this type of wrap-around support to LatinX entrepreneurs and business owners," Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North, said in a statement.

"The work that UMA Tulsa and Tulsa Tech are doing in our city aligns perfectly with our mission to help entrepreneurs build long-lasting, impactful businesses in Tulsa, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to come alongside them."”

The Hispanic Small Business Association also offers free business classes in Spanish every month. This year, the Association already has held four classes to teach people how to register a business and create a business plan.

A total of 72 small business owners have registered to attend free classes this spring and summer, indicating a strong demand for business education in Spanish.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.