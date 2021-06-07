Hiring events set this week at Macy's Fulfillment, Walmart Bartlesville Distribution centers

More than 680 full- and part-time positions will be up for grabs at the local hiring events at Macy's Fulfillment and the Walmart Bartlesville Distribution centers this week.

The Macy's Fulfillment Center job fair for 600 full- and part-time jobs will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the center, 7120 E. 76th St. N., Owasso. It is part of a Macy's effort to fill more than 2,000 open positions nationally.

Multiple shifts and flexible schedules are available for warehouse workers, forklift drivers and more. Macy’s offers competitive pay, bilingual work environment, merchandise discounts, access to flexible scheduling and the opportunity to earn bonuses. Workers also may be eligible to earn a $500 referral bonus, earning an incentive for recruiting friends and family to join Macy’s Fulfillment team.

Advance interview scheduling online is available through Indeed, but walk-in applicants are welcome. Persons also may apply at macysjobs.com.

Meanwhile, Walmart plans to hire 80 people for its Bartlesville Distribution Center.

The company will have freight handling positions open for its Bartlesville Distribution Center at a job fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 397319 West 3000 Road, Ochelata.