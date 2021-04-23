Help wanted: Hoteliers, restaurateurs among local employers affected by labor shortage

A year ago when Tulsa and the nation were in a COVID-19 quagmire, jobs were scarce.
Today, with coronavirus vaccinations trending upward, the situation, in many instances, has flipped. Employers, particularly in the food service and hospitality sectors, are struggling to find help.
"Staffing is a huge challenge for the restaurant industry right now," said Jim O'Connor, chief operating officer and partner of McNellie's Group. "The problem isn’t specific to Tulsa. It’s an issue for operators around the country."
McNellie's Group owns and operates many eateries in Tulsa, including McNellie's Pub, Yokozuna, Wild Fork and Dilly Diner.
"Right now, we have openings at every one of our restaurants," O'Connor said last week. "In particular, we are scrambling to hire kitchen and support staff. Running a restaurant during the best of times is really hard. Trying to run one at the tail-end of a pandemic while short-staffed is extremely difficult."
With its family of casinos, Cherokee Nation Businesses oversees some of the largest entertainment and hospitality venues in the state, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, which employs 1,156. Hard Rock held a career fair this past week seeking production cooks, servers, housekeeping staff and security personnel.
Of 82 applicants, 39 were hired on the spot.
"We have experienced some challenges in terms of staffing," said Kimberly Pool, director of human resources for Cherokee Nation Businesses. "And it's not just our casino business. It's our state, and even more so, it's nationwide.
"… In the past couple of months, there have been a couple of openings here, a couple of openings there. So, in the beginning, we were able to move people around and fulfill internally some of the positions that we had available," she said.
"Now, our business volumes are really good. Our guests are playing with us more and more. We are now at a level where we do need to look at external hires to bring in. So, the struggle for us (to hire) has been in place for probably about a month."
Michelle Hartman is human resources director for SJS Hospitality, which has a number of hotels in the metro, including three downtown.
"Hiring is not keeping up with the demand," she says. "The demand for travel is coming from leisure, much more than business. We're seeing also an uptick in business but it's leisure travel with all the pent-up demand that has really taken off."
More than 86% of American travelers currently have at least tentative leisure travel plans and 72.8% expect to travel for leisure within the next three months, alone, according to Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm.
"That was not even heard of six months ago," Hartman said. "I mean, nobody was traveling and now everybody wants to travel. So, the problem is we're getting hit hard, and we don't have the staff on board, anymore."
Pete Patel heads locally owned Promise Hotels, which operates many hotels in the city and area.
"What really happened was for a year we were slow," he said. "When people started getting vaccinated, they felt comfortable traveling. March 1 was when we started seeing this and on weekends, we have been extremely busy, almost sold-out. And so on the weekends, we're always playing catch-up, especially getting rooms cleaned for our next guests."
When guest occupancy at SJS hotels dipped to about 30 percent a year ago, about a quarter of the staff was let go, Hartman said. But as she began reaching out to the estranged workers in September and October, when demand started growing, many had found jobs in industries that were doing better at the time.
Those included some retail companies and delivery brands such Amazon, DoorDash and Grubhub, Hartman said.
"People have kind of gotten used to staying at home and have found ways that they can stay home by doing DoorDash and things," she said.
"They're still collecting unemployment incentives and that makes it more appealing for part-time employees to stay home because they're making more than they would if they came back to work.
"Stimulus checks have come through and it's tax season, so refunds have helped, too. All those factors give people income, so they don't necessarily have to go back to work now."
Approved in March, the new COVID-19 relief bill extends federal unemployment benefits, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. That means qualifying Americans will receive $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.
In mid-April, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reported that the four-week moving average for initial continued unemployment claims increased for the first time in more than 40 weeks. To help rebuild the economy, the OESC recently announced that it will host seven in-person career fairs across the state and one virtual job fair.
"Good or bad, but the unemployment benefits that have been extended till September are really making a huge effect in being able to recruit folks," Patel said. "People, sadly, would rather stay at home and collect those benefits. If they go back, those benefits end. That is what's causing the shortage, we think."
Although vaccinations are readily available, Pool said there is an element of reluctance to "rejoin the workforce out of fear of COVID."
She, too, said that unemployment insurance has made an impact on the labor shortfall.
"So, for hourly workers, sometimes there's not a great incentive to apply for a job to go to work," Pool said. "Oftentimes, hourly workers are not necessarily concerned about benefits, even though at Cherokee Nation Businesses we offer excellent benefits. For some, that still is not enough. So, it's rather perplexing."
A reduction in the influx of immigrants has reduced the labor pool, as well, Hartman said.
"The hotel brands have helped us with pivoting by requiring less of us," she said. "You'll probably see a slight reduction in the number of days you get housekeeping, for example. Restaurants may not be open as long or you might see shorter breakfast hours some days. You just do the best to make those adjustments while not sacrificing quality of service."
The new-look work culture could hamper the nation's return to on-site labor.
A total of 58 percent of people say they would absolutely look for a new job if they weren't allowed to continue working remotely in their current position, according to a recent FlexJobs survey of more than 2,100 people who have been working remotely during the pandemic. Another 33% prefer a hybrid work arrangement.
"Whatever limited employees we have, they're working a lot harder," Patel said. "And we don't want to overwork employees right now because they're feeling a lot of stress. "I can tell you, at least in the hotel industry, there are feeling a lot of stress from managers on down."