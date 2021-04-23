Help wanted: Hoteliers, restaurateurs among local employers affected by labor shortage

"We have experienced some challenges in terms of staffing," said Kimberly Pool, director of human resources for Cherokee Nation Businesses. "And it's not just our casino business. It's our state, and even more so, it's nationwide.

"… In the past couple of months, there have been a couple of openings here, a couple of openings there. So, in the beginning, we were able to move people around and fulfill internally some of the positions that we had available," she said.

"Now, our business volumes are really good. Our guests are playing with us more and more. We are now at a level where we do need to look at external hires to bring in. So, the struggle for us (to hire) has been in place for probably about a month."

Michelle Hartman is human resources director for SJS Hospitality, which has a number of hotels in the metro, including three downtown.

"Hiring is not keeping up with the demand," she says. "The demand for travel is coming from leisure, much more than business. We're seeing also an uptick in business but it's leisure travel with all the pent-up demand that has really taken off."