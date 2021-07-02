Head Country BBQ sauce maker sold to Kansas-based company

Two companies added some flavor to their food preparation businesses Friday.

Old World Spices and Seasonings, of Overland Park, Kan., announced that it has acquired Ponca City-based barbecue sauce firm Head Country.

The companies will pursue wider availability of Head Country products, together with meeting the increased demand for the award-winning line-up of barbecue sauces, seasonings and marinade that have helped Head Country make its mark in the south-central United States.

Head Country production and distribution will continue without interruption at its Ponca City plant, which employs 35.

A regional favorite for nearly 75 years, Head Country has been the market share leader in Oklahoma for decades barbecue sauces, seasonings and marinade. It is the third-largest market share leader in the South Central region, the fifth-largest in Dallas and in the top 10 nationwide.

Old World Spices and Seasonings, which started with in 1977, is a manufacturer of custom-blended spices, private-label seasonings, dry food products and sauces. Old World is based in Overland Park, Kan.

Between its manufacturing facility in Concordia, Mo., and its headquarters in Overland Park, Kan., Old World employs 135.