Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to hold job fair Thursday

Aerial

An aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Aug. 3, 2018.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a job fair Thursday in its Grand Hall ‘O the Cherokees.

The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the facility, 777 W. Cherokee St., in Catoosa.

Part-time and full-time positions are available. All applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot. Additionally, open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will continue to be available to job seekers Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility.

Compensation is based on experience. Available key roles include personnel in drop count, banquet services, front desk, production cooks, pool attendants, security, environmental services and housekeeping.

