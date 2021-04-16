 Skip to main content
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa schedules career fair Tuesday
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa schedules career fair Tuesday

  Updated
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa is among the largest in the state. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Many applicants will be hired on the spot.

The event will be located inside the Sequoyah Convention Center.

Jobs open include production cooks, servers, housekeeping staff and security personnel. Positions start at $11 an hour and increase based on experience.

"This is an opportunity for Oklahomans to come grow with us and be a part of an exceptional team that’s put Hard Rock Tulsa in the national spotlight," General Manager Martin Madewell said in a statement. "We take pride in being the region’s entertainment and hospitality leader, and we are looking for team members to help us carry on this tradition."

