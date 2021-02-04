 Skip to main content
Harbor Freight Tools to open third Tulsa store in spring

A discount tool and equipment retailer is expected to employ 25 to 30 people at a new Tulsa store set to open in the spring.

Harbor Freight Tools is building the 24,000-square facility at 9137 E. 71st St. using workers and companies from the Tulsa area. It will be the company's 24th store in Oklahoma and third in Tulsa, a company spokeswoman said. Harbor also has a store in Broken Arrow.

"We’ve been looking to open a location in Tulsa for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community," Trey Feiler, a senior vice president for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a statement. "In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Tulsa area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team."

Jobs will include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal work. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Harbor Freight Tools opened its first store in 1980. The company's 1,110 stores nationwide employ more than 21,000.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

