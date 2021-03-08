Grove aerospace company to add 25 jobs over next five years

GROVE — Ferra Aerospace, an Austrailian-based global aerospace company, has announced plans to add 25 employees to its facility in Grove.
The new jobs allow the company to participate in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs program, an incentive available to qualifying small employers paying at least 110% of the average county wage.
The company, which employs 40, is expected to create the positions within the next five years.
"Ferra is excited to receive approval for participation in the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs program," Ferra USA President Jerry Cook said in a statement. "This incentive program will supplement our continued expansion and commitment to providing stable, quality employment in the Grove community."
Scott Mueller is Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.
"Grove, Oklahoma, is home to an impressive cluster of outstanding aerospace companies," Mueller said in a statement. "Oklahoma's aerospace industry continues to grow, and I am excited to see Ferra’s success cause them to further increase their presence in our state.”
Ferra Aerospace expanded to the U.S. in 2013. It specializes in the manufacture and assembly of complex aerospace structures and subsystems for commercial and military aviation and other defense industries.
The company is a supplier to the world's leading leading aeronautical original equipment manufacturers, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
"Since locating in Grove, Ferra Aerospace has been a wonderful asset to the community," said Donnie Crain, Economic Development Director for the City of Grove. "They continually reinvest into their facility and grow their operations. Ferra Aerospace is an important component of our growing aerospace industry here in Grove and Grand Lake and a wonderful community partner. We are very excited to see them to continue to grow their operations here."