Grocery business goes to court after state, tribe both seek sales taxes

The grocery store said it has continued to collect the 10.083% sales tax for the state while the state case has progressed to the state Supreme Court.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission, in its state appeal, attacks the grocery store’s case on procedural grounds and on its merits.

The OTC cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings, in which it claims the Court has acknowledged that certain economic activity may be taxed by both a state and a tribe.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, for its part, stated in a state court filing that the grocery store may be subject to both tribal, state and local sales taxes so long as tribal members are exempt from non-tribal sales taxes when the purchase occurs on land held in trust for a federally recognized Indian tribe.

The land where the grocery store is located is owned by individual tribal members rather than the tribe, according to court documents.

The grocery store, in a state Supreme Court filing, claims it will be left with one choice if it is required to collect sales tax for the state and tribe simultaneously.

“It cannot stay in business if it has to collect double sales taxes of 16.083%,” according to a July filing with the state Supreme Court.