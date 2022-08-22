Griffin Foods in Muskogee to invest $1 million in flexible packaging equipment

Muskogee-based Griffin Foods has announced it will spend at least $1 million for new flexible packaging equipment.

The move is expected to create six to 10 new jobs, according to the Muskogee-City County Port Authority and City of Muskogee.

Established in 1908, Griffin Foods is well-known for its production and packaging of syrups, molasses, imitation vanilla, mustard and other food products. The new machinery will allow the company to package portion-size food products for use in the restaurant industry.

"Griffin Foods is a staple of the Muskogee community just as their products are in many businesses and households across America," Jeff Underwood, who oversees industrial development for the Port of Muskogee, said in a statement. "We are thankful for their continued partnership, investment and employment opportunities."

Port staff, through partnership meetings with Griffin Foods, identified state and local incentives in support of the expansion project.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded Griffin Foods a Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) incentive in the amount of $150,000. The program assists Oklahoma companies making major capital investments in depreciable items such as machinery, equipment and buildings.

"We are very excited about the future of flexible packaging and the growth potential that it will have for Griffin Foods," Darrin Smith Griffin vice president of operations, said in a statement.

Marlon Coleman is mayor of Muskogee.

"We are excited about the expansion of Griffin Foods in Muskogee, USA," he said in a statement. "Well over 100 years in business, Griffin Foods continues to invest and create jobs in the Muskogee that we love so dearly."