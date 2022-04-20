Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton project moves forward

The Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) this week cleared the way for the demolition of two non-historic buildings at the Morton Hospital site, 660 E. Pine St.

The razing will allow for the development of the Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton (GEIM), a new entrepreneurship hub in north Tulsa.

"GEIM will be an incredible resource for small businesses in Tulsa," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I’m extremely thankful for Rose Washington and her team at TEDC who are continuing to work with us through this process as we develop creative solutions to ensure upward mobility is made possible in all parts of our city."

The historical structure of the two-story building that fronts Pine Street will be preserved and purchased by the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) to develop GEIM.

"The restoration of the historic Moton Hospital building project is a long time coming for the Black community in Tulsa," District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "The repurposing of this historic edifice as an Entrepreneurship Incubator pays homage to the ancestors and rich legacy of Black Wall Street."

TDA plans to approve an interim use agreement to allow TEDC to access the building begin its architectural and engineering analysis prior to construction.

“TEDC is thrilled to partner with TAEO to restore the Historic Moton building while creating a space for entrepreneurial creativity that truly represents the spirit of Black Wall Street,” TEDC CEO Rose Washington said.

“This project will serve as a beacon of light inspiring generations of entrepreneurs for years to come. I hope each day students attending Carver Middle School as well as others who are simply passing by, will see this community GEM (Greenwood Entrepreneurship at Moton) and know, 'Empires can be built there,'" she said.

"We will invite and encourage the community to explore seeds of entrepreneurship in a beautifully restored building and work toward creating a system of equitable prosperity for those most often left behind.”

