Greenwood District to get primary care physicians clinic, downtown developer announces

A professional service reminiscent of Black Wall Street’s heyday is coming back to the Greenwood District.

Juno Medical, a New York-based primary care physician’s clinic, has signed a 10-year lease at 21 North Greenwood, said Kajeer Yar, developer of the building with his wife, Maggie.

Juno will occupy 3,800 square feet on the south end of the ground floor, joining the law firm Pray Walker (fourth floor) as tenants in the Class A mixed-used development, which is backed by Hille Foundation, on which Maggie Yar serves as executive director. The doors of the health-care provider are expected to open in the first half of this year.

“From the perspective of 21 North Greenwood and the Hille Foundation, it was important for us to try to bring all different professional services back to the neighborhood,” Kajeer Yar said by phone. “With Pray Walker, we have the legal side covered. June really, for us, was about physicians. There has not been primary care medical on Greenwood in decades.

“The neighborhood at its previous zenith was filled with professional services. You had your doctors, lawyers, financiers, banks, you name it. We’re really proud of being able to have Juno bring those medical services back to Greenwood and north Tulsa.”

Tulsa-based Atento Capital and tennis great Serena Williams are among the investors for Juno, whose founder and CEO is Dr. Akili Hinson. Juno started in Harlem in 2020 and also has an outlet in Brooklyn. In addition to Tulsa, it has plans to open soon in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Hinson is a former McKinsey & Company consultant with expertise in payment innovation, value-based care delivery and digital transformation.

“Juno’s vision is to reimagine the future of health care by finally making exceptional, family-centered care accessible and affordable for the 99% all across the United States,” Hinson said late last year in a statement. “At Juno, we’ve designed health care that people love by providing the highest quality care and incredible service in a beautiful environment that feels like a place to belong — all powered by modern technology.

“We are honored by the support of the thousands of patients who have trusted us with their care and our investors who believe in us. We could not be more excited to bring Juno to more neighborhoods and communities all across the country.”

21 North Greenwood, which features four stories and a rooftop event space called The Vista at 21, is among several recently completed or soon-to-be completed developments downtown.

Both the building’s designer, GH2 Architects, and construction manager, Crossland Construction, were recognized for their efforts in 2022. GH2 received an award from the American Institute of Architects/Eastern Oklahoma, and Crossland won an Excellence in Construction award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma.

“Downtown continues to grow from a residential standpoint,” Kajeer Yar said. “Our neighbors at American Residential (Group) just opened up The View (apartments). So, just within a few blocks, it’s not hyperbole to say that have three to 400 apartment doors that are right there. That’s also attractive to a primary care group like Juno.

“For us, it’s just so exciting for Greenwood. You have the WPX (222 N. Detroit Ave.) now with Helmerich & Payne going into that building. You have the Vast Bank building, and Santa Fe (Square) is close. If you would have told any of us 15 years ago that you would see this much activity in and around Archer and Greenwood, we would have all said ... ‘Riiggghhht.’”

