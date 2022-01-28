 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenwood Community Development Corp. approved for $150,000 arts grant
The Greenwood Community Development Corp. has been approved to receive a $150,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The money is designed to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic, and the GCDC may use this funding to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.

All told, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

"Local artists are in financial turmoil," Freeman Culver, president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. "The NEA support is a great way to help local artists maintain themselves during this horrible pandemic. We are elated to support the community in this fashion. Greenwood is rising. The best has yet to come."

