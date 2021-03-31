Green County Habitat for Humanity to open ReStore in Jenks

Green Country Habitat for Humanity has expanded retail operations with a new ReStore Home Improvement Outlet in Jenks.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday at the Jenks store, 3014 W. Main St.

ReStore features materials for customers’ home improvement projects at discount prices, including recycled furniture, appliances, fixtures and other items donated by the public. New merchandise includes furniture, cabinets, paint and painting supplies, rugs, flooring and home décor.

Inventory at ReStore changes frequently, and shoppers can expect to find different items with every visit.

"What makes ReStore different from other home improvement outlets is that when you shop at or donate to ReStore, 100 percent of the proceeds from your support benefit our mission to build safe, quality, affordable homes," Green Country Habitat for Humanity CEO Cameron Walker said in a statement.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity has been serving the area for more than 30 years, helping nearly 500 families become homeowners.

Two other ReStores are at 1234 S. Norwood Ave. and 1112 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa.

