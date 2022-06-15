Green Country Habitat for Humanity announces $13.5 million in funding gifts for initiative

Three local philanthropic arms flexed their collective muscle Wednesday for Green Country Habitat for Humanity (GCHFH) and its North Tulsa Initiative.

GCHFH announced that it recently has received $13.5 million from the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Ascension St. John and the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

The goal of the North Tulsa Initiative is to build 250 affordable homes in the area over the next five to seven years. Since GCHFH was founded in 1988, the organization has constructed nearly 500 homes in the Tulsa region.

A total of 43 homes have been completed this year — 35 in north Tulsa — with an additional 25 homes currently under construction.

GCHFH President and CEO Cameron Walker said of the benefactors: "We are talking about people that are preparing and serving our food. We are talking about people who are delivering our packages. We are talking about people who are working in our manufacturing facilities, people that are educating and caring for our children and people that are responding to our emergency calls. These are the people that are being priced out of home ownership."

Median household income was $59,900 in 2019 in Tulsa County, $29,900 in north Tulsa, Walker said.

"After taxes, rent, car payments and utilities, many families in north Tulsa find themselves living on less than $300 a week," he said at a news conference at the 36th Street North Event Center. "Add in rising fuel, groceries and health care costs, and all of a sudden it's easy to see why so many families are struggling."

The $13.5 million will focus on forgivable, down-payment assistance, land acquisition and acquisition of depressed properties and infrastructure improvement and development, Walker said.

Part of his push to run for mayor came after realizing the life expectancy disparity between north Tulsa and other parts of the city was 11 years, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday.

"We thought about our friends who are raising their kids in north Tulsa and our much our kids mean to us and how much our friends who are raising their kids deserve a city where everybody in the community is trying to make it where no matter where a kid is growing up in our community, you have an equal opportunity to a great life," Bynum said.

In the past five years, the city has recruited more than a $1 billion of private investment into north Tulsa, he said.

"… It's not just one entity's responsibility to do that," the mayor said. "It requires a community-wide collective effort to make that happen."

GCHFH is one of the largest nonprofit home builders in northeastern Oklahoma and is committed to supplier diversity, having spent $1.1 million with local, minority-owned contractors.

"Phenomenal things happen only when you have great leadership and the courage to implement it," Oklahoma state Sen. Kevin Matthews said. "This ... is an example of what can happen when we sincerely stop talking about it and start being about it and work together."

