Green Bay Packaging recognizes recent expansion of roughly $90 million

A local packaging company celebrated a roughly $90 million investment with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, a company official said.

Green Bay Packaging recently opened a 540,000-square-foot manufacturing center and 28,000-square-foot office building at Polson Industrial Park in west Tulsa County, said Ryan Boegh, Green Bay's vice president/general manager of the Tulsa division.

"It's made a big difference for us so far," he said by phone. "We're about 75% of the way at our start-up curve. We started some production transitions in late October through the end of last year and full production here as of February."

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Green Bay Packaging employs 115 people locally and plans to increase that number to 135 in the next few years. It also has a state plant in Chickasha that employs about 45, Boegh said.

"We're still learning, still growing," he said. "But it's great to have some space to stretch out and serve our growth for our current customers and future customers."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.