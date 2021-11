Supermercados Morelos will celebrate the grand opening of its Broken Arrow location with events Friday and Saturday.

A ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the new store, 2011 W. Houston (81st) St. A fiesta-themed grand opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Announced in March, the Broken Arrow venue is the fifth Supermercados Morelos in the Tulsa metro and the ninth in Oklahoma. It is the largest Hispanic grocery store chain in the state.

